Indiana Fever In-Game Injury Update

Sports stats



WNBA Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever In-Game Injury Update

May 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release


INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson sustained a left leg injury during the first quarter of the Fever's game against Connecticut on Friday night. She is out for the remainder of the game.
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 30, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central