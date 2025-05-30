Indiana Fever In-Game Injury Update
May 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson sustained a left leg injury during the first quarter of the Fever's game against Connecticut on Friday night. She is out for the remainder of the game.
