Indiana Fever In-Game Injury Update

May 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson sustained a left leg injury during the first quarter of the Fever's game against Connecticut on Friday night. She is out for the remainder of the game.







