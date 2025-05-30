Paige Bueckers to Miss Next Two Dallas Wings Games

May 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - Following last night's game at the Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers was placed under the WNBA's concussion protocol. Bueckers will miss a minimum of two games, including Saturday at home against the Sky and Tuesday at the Seattle Storm. She will be reevaluated following Tuesday's contest.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.