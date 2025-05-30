Paige Bueckers to Miss Next Two Dallas Wings Games
May 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, Texas - Following last night's game at the Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers was placed under the WNBA's concussion protocol. Bueckers will miss a minimum of two games, including Saturday at home against the Sky and Tuesday at the Seattle Storm. She will be reevaluated following Tuesday's contest.
