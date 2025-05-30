Indiana Fever Drop 84-81 Loss to Connecticut Sun

May 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (2-4) suffered an 84-81 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever took the lead off the tip, with Lexie Hull sinking a layup. Indiana kept the lead throughout the first quarter, spurred on by 10 points from Aliyah Boston and five from Sophie Cunningham. Connecticut jumped in front in the second quarter, but the Fever kept it close with five points from Kelsey Mitchell, heading into the locker room trailing by four, 43-39.

The Sun extended their lead in the third quarter with three three-pointers from Marina Mabrey and continued with a double-digit lead deep into the fourth quarter. But a late surge saw the Fever able to climb its way back, retaking the lead thanks to three three-pointers from DeWanna Bonner, contributing to a 17-0 run in a 3:30 period. The two sides continued to trade three-point baskets on either end of the court, with the Sun taking the final advantage and eventual win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Sydney Colson (first quarter) and Sophie Cunningham (fourth quarter) both suffered injuries in-game and were unable to continue.

- Aliyah Boston became the fastest player in Indiana Fever history to record 100 points and 50 rebounds in a single season since 2002. Boston finished the game with 17 points and five rebounds.

- For the second-consecutive game, Stephanie White rolled out a starting lineup featuring Colson, Mitchell, Hull, Howard and Boston.

- Damiris Dantas had a season high of nine points from this matchup.

- Aliyah Boston matched a career high of eight assists from this matchup.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever will remain at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, welcoming the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, June 3, at 7 p.m. ET for game one of the Commissioner's Cup.







