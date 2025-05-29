Connecticut Sun Launches Bar League to Strengthen Community Ties and Amplify Fan Engagement

May 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is proud to announce the launch of the Connecticut Sun Bar League, a dynamic new initiative designed to bring the excitement of WNBA basketball into local bars and restaurants across the state. Running from June through September 2025, the Bar League offers establishments a unique opportunity to align with Connecticut's only professional sports team while creating unforgettable experiences for fans.

The Connecticut Sun Bar League is designed to strengthen the team's presence in the community, foster mutually beneficial partnerships with local businesses, and expand the Sun's fan base by making games more accessible and engaging in social settings. By transforming local venues into vibrant hubs for basketball fans, the program aims to deepen community ties and energize the game-day experience.

Participating bars and restaurants can choose from two tiers:

Tier 1: Baseline Package - $500

Listing on the official Connecticut Sun Bar League webpage with logo and link

Exclusive Connecticut Sun branded koozies for table branding and giveaways

Social media shoutout as an official partner

Promotional graphics to advertise away game nights

Connecticut Sun flag for in-venue display

Tier 2: Full Court Package - $1,000

Includes everything in Tier 1, plus:

One (1) Connecticut Sun season ticket package to raffle off

A Connecticut Sun Watch Party Host for one select away game

Featured placement on the Bar League webpage and social media

Access to the Bar League Advantage Program, including a custom Fevo ticket discount link for guests

The program will run throughout the Connecticut Sun's regular season, from June through September 2025. Partner bars will also receive special attention during key matchups and playoff games. For an additional $250, bars can opt into the playoff add-on, which includes promotional support to drive traffic to their venue as a pregame destination.

Participating bars will benefit from increased visibility during Connecticut Sun away games, as well as marketing exposure through the team's official channels. The program enhances the fan experience with exciting elements like raffles, giveaways, and hosted watch parties. Most importantly, it offers local businesses the chance to be part of something bigger-an association with one of the WNBA's most exciting franchises and the only professional sports team in Connecticut.

"This program is about more than basketball-it's about building community," said a Connecticut Sun spokesperson. "We're excited to partner with local businesses to create vibrant, fan-friendly spaces where people can come together and cheer on the Sun."

For more information or to join the Connecticut Sun Bar League, please contact Anthony Sanders at asanders@connecticutsun.com.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







