Fever Host Connecticut Sun on Friday Night

May 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever are back in action on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, welcoming the Connecticut Sun for their first visit this season. Indiana is looking to bounce back after dropping two straight games, falling 90-88 to New York on Saturday and 83-77 on the road against Washington on Wednesday night.

Indiana played its first game without All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark, who is sidelined for at least two weeks with a quad strain, on Wednesday. Veteran Sydney Colson got the start in Clark's place, while DeWanna Bonner provided increased scoring punch. Bonner had her best game so far since joining the Fever in free agency this offseason, scoring 21 points off the bench while going 5-for-10 from the field, 2-for-4 from 3-point range, and 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

The third-leading scorer in WNBA history, Bonner surpassed 7,500 career points on Wednesday. On Friday, Bonner will have a chance to face her former team. She played for the Sun for five seasons from 2020-24, making three All-Star teams while with the Sun.

Fever head coach Stephanie White coached the Sun for two seasons before returning to Indiana this offseason for her second stint as Fever coach. White was named WNBA Coach of the Year in 2023, went 55-25 in her two years in Connecticut, and led the Sun to back-to-back semifinal appearances. Fever assistants Briann January and Austin Kelly as well as player development coach Keith Porter were also on staff with White in Connecticut.

The Sun have a very different roster than the one that White coached the last two years. All five starters from last year's roster departed in the offseason via free agency or trade. Only Marina Mabrey and Olivia Nelson-Ododa are still on the roster.

Connecticut has struggled to start the season, going winless over its first five games. Three of those five losses have been by 22 or more points.

Tina Charles, the WNBA's second all-time leading scorer, returned to Connecticut this season. Charles began her career with the Sun from 2010-13 and was named WNBA MVP in 2012. Charles leads the Sun in scoring (17 points per game) and rebounding (6.6 per contest). Mabrey adds 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.