Sky Fall to Liberty on Road 66-85

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the New York Liberty inside Barclays Center 66-85 on Tuesday, June 10. The Sky are now 2-6 on the season, 1-3 on the road, 0-4 against Eastern Conference opponents and 0-2 in Commissioner's Cup games.

Angel Reese got off to a fast start for the Sky and led the team in scoring with 17 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three assists and two steals. Ariel Atkins scored 11 points, four rebounds and three steals. Kamilla Cardoso scored eight points and nine rebounds while Kia Nurse and Michaela Onyenwere scored eight points apiece. Elizabeth Williams notched four points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty in scoring with 23 points to go along with seven assists and a career-high tying four steals. Breanna Stewart recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks while Kennedy Burke scored 15 off the bench.

Other highlights include:

Rebecca Allen and Rachel Banham made their first starts of the season, with Allen making her first start in a Sky uniform

Breanna Stewart passed Becky Hammon (1,915 career made field goals) for 23rd on the WNBA's all-time field goals made list with 1,919 after Tuesday

NEXT UP: The Sky stay on the road to take on the Atlanta Dream for the first time this season on Friday, June 13. Chicago went 2-2 against the Dream last season.

The Dream are 6-3 on the season after an offseason that saw them bring in Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner. Jones is averaging 13.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists while Griner records 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Atlanta is led in scoring by Allisha Gray, who averages 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. She earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors for May. Former No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard rounds out the team's double-figure scorers, averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

The game between the Sky and Dream tips off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ION.

KEY RUNS:

The Liberty opened the game on a 21-8 run from 9:22 to 2:07 in the first quarter

New York went on an 14-5 run from 0:16 in the first quarter to 4:05 in the second quarter

The Liberty went on an 20-7 run from 4:49 in the third quarter to 6:14 in the fourth quarter

The Sky went on a 24-9 run to close the game but ultimately fell short of the comeback

KEY STATS:

The Sky committed seven turnovers and five personal fouls in the first quarter

The Sky finished the first half with 15 turnovers, allowing 14 points off those turnovers. The Liberty only committed three turnovers and allowed three points off them

The Sky out-rebounded the Liberty 21-12 in the first half, including six offensive boards, but only recorded four second chance points

The Liberty recorded three blocks in the third quarter

The Liberty led by as many as 34 points

CHICAGO NOTES:

Angel Reese recorded seven of the Sky's 15 points in the first quarter and pulled down six of their 13 rebounds in the period

Reese had 11 points and nine rebounds by the end of the first half

Reese recorded a double-double by the third quarter

Michaela Onyenwere scored eight of the Sky's 24 points in the fourth quarter

NEW YORK NOTES:

Breanna Stewart scored nine of the Liberty's 26 points in the first quarter

Stewart accounted for 14 of New York's 26 points in the second quarter (four points, 10 points created from four assists)

Sabrina Ionescu scored 10 of the Liberty's 26 points in the first quarter

Ionescu accounted for 14 of New York's 18 points in the third quarter (seven points, seven points from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.