Golden State Valkyries' Julie Vanloo to Compete in FIBA EuroBasket 2025

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that Julie Vanloo will be temporarily away from the Valkyries while she competes with the Belgium National Team in the upcoming FIBA EuroBasket 2025, with the winner of the tournament qualifying for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup. All EuroBasket games will be live-streamed on the FIBA's official YouTube channel.

EuroBasket 2025 group play games will be held across four countries: Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, and Greece, from June 18-22, with teams advancing to the knockout stage from June 24-29. The tournament features Europe's top 16 women's basketball teams competing for the continental title, with the top finisher earning an automatic qualification for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. The teams who finish second through fifth will advance to additional 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying tournaments.

Vanloo and Belgium will compete in Group C, and begin the tournament against Portugal on Thursday, June 19 at 11:15 a.m. PT in Brno, Czechia. Vanloo led Belgium to a FIBA EuroBasket title in 2023, averaging 16.2 points per game en route to being named a Tissot All-Star Five honoree. Vanloo appeared in all nine games for Golden State this season with two starts, averaging 4.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game. Vanloo is expected to re-join the Valkyries at the conclusion of Belgium's participation in the tournament.

