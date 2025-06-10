Golden State Valkyries Sign Guard Aerial Powers

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today the signing of guard Aerial Powers, who is set to join the team immediately and will wear No. 23 for the Valkyries.

The fifth overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Powers averages 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and a 39.7 field goal percentage across her nine-year WNBA playing career. The 5'11" guard was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team in 2016 with Dallas, and guided Washington to the 2019 WNBA Championship title. Powers spent the 2024 season with Atlanta where she averaged 8.6 points per game.

Powers played three seasons at Michigan State, earning All-Big Ten honors all three years and is still the Spartans' all-time leader in defensive rebounds (692) and points per game (18.9).

