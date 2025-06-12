Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Storm Commissioner's Cup 6/14/25

June 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries look to ride their momentum through the final group play game of the Commissioner's Cup when they host the Seattle Storm at Chase Center on Saturday. The Valkyries tied their longest winning streak in franchise history with a 27-point win over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday and an overtime win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday. The Storm are also heading into Saturday's game on a winning streak, having racked up three straight wins.

Valkyries vs. Storm

Saturday, June 12 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

Janelle Salaün set a new career-high with 21 points in the Valkyries' 89-81 overtime Commissioner's Cup victory over the Sparks in Los Angeles on Monday. Kayla Thornton added 18 points and 13 rebounds, accounting for five of their 11 points in the extra frame. With Monday's win over the Sparks, the Valkyries match their longest winning streak in franchise history, building off of Saturday's win over the Las Vegas Aces. Golden State is now 2-2 in Commissioner's Cup play, with one cup game remaining. » Full Game Recap

SEVERAL KEY CONTRIBUTORS LEAVING FOR EUROBASKET

The Valkyries have announced that several key rotation pieces have left the team to participate in FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025. As of this Thursday, that list includes guard Julie Vanloo (Belgium, Group C), forward Janelle Salaün (France, Group A) and forward Cecilia Zandalasini (Italy, Group B). For more information on how EuroBasket works and how it affects your Valkyries check out https://valkyries.wnba.com/eurobasket-2025-fan-guide.

SEATTLE SCOUTING REPORT

The Seattle Storm have three scorers who rank in the top 25 in points per game - Skylar Diggins (17.8 PPG; 12th), Nneka Ogwumike (16.6 PPG; 17th) and Gabby Williams (14.9 PPG; 21st). Diggins is Seattle's lead guard and playmaker, tied for third in the league in assists per game (6.4 APG). She has garnered a reputation as a relentless competitor on both ends of the floor and was one of the most clutch players in the inaugural Unrivaled 3-on-3 league. Ogwumike is the Storm's interior presence with some Bay Area ties, having played four collegiate seasons, several with her sister Chiney, at Stanford University. Ogwumike is eighth in the league in rebounds per game (8.8 RPG). Williams was a standout performer in the 2024 Olympics, representing the host country, France. Williams is a sharpshooter, as is her Storm teammate Erica Wheeler - both players are shooting a team-high 45.8 percent from three.







