Bueckers Big Night Not Enough in Loss to Phoenix

June 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Phoenix, Arizona - The Dallas Wings fell at the Phoenix Mercury 93-80 Wednesday night at PHX Arena. Paige Bueckers erupted for a career-high 35 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in her first game action since May 29. The guard, who missed the last four games due to concussion protocol and illness, notched career bests of 13 field goals and five 3-pointers. Arike Ogunbowale, Luisa Geiselsöder and DiJonai Carrington all finished in double figures. The result moves Dallas to 1-10 on the year and Phoenix to 7-4 overall.

With Bueckers' performance, she:

Joined Caitlin Clark (Sept. 15, 2024) as the only rookie to record a game with 35 points and five 3-pointers made.

Became the third player in league history to record a 35-point game within their first 10 games (joins A'ja Wilson & Chennedy Carter).

Is the fourth rookie in franchise history to record 30+ points in a single game (joins Ogunbowale, Glory Johnson, Odyssey Sims).

Recorded the third-most points in a half for a rookie in franchise history (22 points).

Tied for the second-highest scoring performance by a rookie in franchise history

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers (35) Carrington (8) Bueckers, Carrington, Ogunbowale (4)

Phoenix Sabally (20) Sabally (10) Thomas (10)

First Quarter: Dallas 20, Phoenix 21

The Dallas Wings featured a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Myisha Hines-Allen and Luisa Geiselsöder for the first time this season.

After Dallas struck first, Phoenix responded with an 8-0 run, hitting from deep twice to take its largest lead in the first at six points. Bueckers fueled Dallas' response, going 5-of-5 from the floor to record a team-high 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in the first 10 minutes of play, bringing the guard to 100 career points. She produced five points in 22 seconds to hand Dallas a 1-point lead with 3:12 left in the quarter. Satou Sabally and Kathryn Westbeld combined for 10 of Phoenix's 20 points in the first with five points apiece.

Second Quarter: Dallas 16, Phoenix 21

As the second began, Bueckers hit from deep again to give the Wings a 23-21 lead. Dallas traded buckets with Phoenix, totaling six lead changes for the quarter. After NaLyssa Smith handed Dallas a 2-point edge with a layup, Phoenix's Kitija Laska knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Mercury ahead and kick-off a 14-6 run lasting through the end of the quarter.

Bueckers paced Dallas with a career-high 22 points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in the first half. Her 22 points ranked third among Wings franchise rookies for most points in a half. While Bueckers produced over half of the Dallas offense, Smith and Carrington followed with four points each to make up for eight of the remaining 14 Dallas points. Carrington and Bueckers combined for 10 rebounds to help the Wings outrebound Phoenix 21-14 for the first half and outscore Phoenix 9-2 in second chance points.

Third Quarter: Dallas 21, Phoenix 25

The Mercury led by as many as 12 points in the third as Sabally went 2-of-5 from behind the arc and 4-of-8 from the floor to tally 10 points in the frame. Murjanatu Musa came off the Phoenix bench for seven points, joining Sabally to produce 17 of Phoenix's 25 third quarter points.

Phoenix's defense held the Wings to seven makes for the quarter. Geiselsöder went 3-of-4 from the field to record six points and two boards in nine minutes of play. Ogunbowale also tallied six points, going a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Dallas shot a game-high 50-percent from the field in the third and outscored Phoenix 12-6 in the paint, going 6-of-8 from close range.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 23, Phoenix 26

The Mercury momentum carried into the fourth resulting in a 12-4 run. Phoenix led by as many as 16 before Dallas was able to trim it down to 10 points with under two minutes left to play.

After resting the final three minutes of the third quarter, Bueckers picked up where she left off in the fourth with 10 points to lead the Wings. The guard went 4-of-6 from the field, with two assists and one rebound. Carrington followed with six points, one rebound, one steal and as assist.

Laksa added nine points for Phoenix in the final quarter to lead all players off the bench with 14 for the night. Laksa hit from deep three times in the fourth to bring Phoenix to 15 total as a team, the most Dallas has allowed this season. Sabally finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, one of five Phoenix players to reach double figures. Alyssa Thomas followed with an 11-point, 10-assist double-double.

Dallas ended the night shooting 43.3-percent from the field, 26.3-percent from 3-point range and 73.9-percent at the free throw line. The Wings outrebounded the Mercury 36-28 led by Carrington's eight boards.

The Wings remain on the road to face the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night as Commissioner's Cup play continues. Tipoff at Michelob Ultra Arena is slated for 9 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION and streaming on WNBA league pass.







