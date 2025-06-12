Postgame Notes: Minnesota vs Seattle (6.11.25)

June 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX (9-1) 84, SEATTLE STORM (6-4) 94

GAME #10 | COMMISIONER'S CUP GAME 4

CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11, 2025

GAME BOOK

CHERYL REEVE PRESS CONFERENCE

NAPHEESA COLLIER, BRIDGET CARLETON PRESS CONFERENCE

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Lynx 27 22 16 19 84 Napheesa Collier (25) Napheesa Collier (9) Kayla McBride/Courtney Williams (6)

Storm 32 16 20 26 94 Nneka Ogwumike (21) Nneka Ogwumike (10) Erica Wheeler (9)

First Quarter

Bridget Carleton and Napheesa Collier hit threes on back-to-back possessions to open scoring

With a basket in the paint at 3:31, Collier reached 3,000 career points. In the first quarter, Collier posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3PM, 3-3 FT), 3 rebounds and 3 assists

Entering the game at 2:37 in the first, Natisha Hiedeman played in her 200th career game

Minnesota gave up a season-high 32 first quarter points, with Seattle shooting 14-20 from the field

Second Quarter

A three-point basket from Alissa Pili, off a Natisha Hiedeman pass, continued Minnesota's 8-0 run, allowing the Lynx to regain the lead at 33-32

Karlie Samuelson scored her 200th career field goal under the basket off an assist from Courtney Williams at 4:03

There were 13 lead changes and 4 ties, as Minnesota outscored Seattle 22-16 in the second quarter

The Lynx tightened their defense in the second quarter, decreasing the Storm's 70% FG% in the first quarter to just 38.9% in the second

Third Quarter

The Lynx kept the Storm from scoring a basket for nearly 4 minutes to open the third quarter

Bridget Carleton drained a corner three off a pass from Napheesa Collier to give Minnesota their largest lead of the night so far at 52-48. Collier's assist moved her into 4th all-time in the Lynx record books (surpassing Katie Smith, 496)

Minnesota opened the third quarter on a 11-2 run, with Carleton and Collier combining to assist or score on each basket

Seattle went on an 11-0 run late in the third quarter regain the lead at 66-65, as Minnesota finished the quarter shooting 1-7 in the final 5 minutes

Fourth Quarter

The Storm went on a 7-1 run to open the fourth quarter, leading the Lynx 75-66

With 1:07 left in regulation, Kayla McBride drilled a three-point basket off a Napheesa Collier pass to bring Minnesota within one at 84-85

Collier and McBride combined for 13 points in the fourth quarter, while McBride scored or assisted on 11 of the Lynx 19 fourth quarter points

Seattle ended the game on a 14-5 run to close out the game, resulting in the Lynx first loss of the season

Team Notes

Alanna Smith played in her 150th career game tonight, posting 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3PM, 1-1 FT), also adding 6 rebounds, an assist and a steal

Napheesa Collier recorded her 3,000th career point on her way to scoring 25 throughout the night, she also added 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks during the contest

Kayla McBride totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3PM), 4 rebounds, 6 assists and a steal in the game

As a team, Minnesota was outscored in points in the paint 50-32 and in fast break points 12-7 throughout the game

Up Next

The Lynx will return home to take on the Los Angeles Sparks at Target Center on Saturday, June 14 at 12:00 p.m. CT for the Seimone Augustus Hall of Fame Celebration game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.