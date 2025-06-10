Sky Embark on Three-Game Road Commissioner's Cup Stretch

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky begin a three-game Commissioner's Cup road trip on June 10 as they face the undefeated New York Liberty at Barclays Center at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. After a home loss to the Indiana Fever in the United Center on Saturday, Chicago now faces a prime opportunity to reset and test itself against the Eastern Conference's top team.

In their last matchup, the Sky fell to the Liberty in the home opener, a 74-99 loss that showcased New York's elite play on both ends of the court. New York shot an efficient 55.2% from the field and 94.1% from the free-throw line while making an all-time WNBA single-game high of 19 threes.

Behind the lethal duo of Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, New York enters this meeting as the league's top offense, averaging 91.1 points per game on 47.8% shooting from the field. They also lead the WNBA in assists per game (24.7) and rank second in three-point percentage at 39.4%.

For Chicago, the key will be disrupting the Liberty's rhythm and asserting its identity inside the paint early. Angel Reese continues to be a force on the glass, ranking first in the league in rebounds with 12.3 per game. If the Sky hope to pull off the upset, they'll rely on both her and Kamilla Cardoso (6.1 rebounds per game) to set the tone on the boards and interior.

The Sky will also need to tighten up their ball security moving forward, as the team ranks first in turnovers per game. Showing an improvement in ball control against the pressure of New York's elite defense would be an impressive feat for the Sky.

Last season, the Chicago Sky went 1-3 against the New York Liberty and now trail slightly in the all-time series, 35-36. With the Sky hungry for a statement win, expect a competitive, physical battle as they aim to hand New York its first loss of the season.







