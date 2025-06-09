Fever Look for Third Straight Commissioner's Cup Win on Tuesday in Atlanta

The Fever continue Commissioner's Cup play on Tuesday night in Atlanta against the Dream. Indiana is 2-0 so far in Commissioner's Cup games thanks to wins over Washington and Chicago last week. The Fever are tied for first place in the Eastern Conference Commissioner's Cup standings with New York.

Atlanta is 0-1 so far in the Commissioner's Cup, as the Dream lost 84-76 on Friday night in Connecticut.

This will be the third meeting already this season between the Fever and the Dream. Atlanta won 91-90 on May 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but the Fever prevailed 81-76 two days later in Atlanta.

The Dream are led by guard Allisha Gray, who currently ranks sixth in the WNBA in scoring at 20.1 points per game. Gray is shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3-point range while also averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Rhyne Howard adds 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Brittney Griner contributes 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per contest.

The Dream and Fever are two of the top three scoring teams in the WNBA, with Atlanta averaging 84.6 points per game and Indiana averaging 84.5. Atlanta leads the league in rebounding, pulling down 37.6 boards per night.







