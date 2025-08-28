Fever, Sparks Set for Crucial Matchup on Friday Night in L.A.

After picking up a crucial win to boost their playoff hopes, the Fever (20-18) hit the road for a three-game West Coast road trip this week. The first stop is in Los Angeles on Friday night, where they will face a Sparks team battling Indiana for one of the final three playoff spots.

The Fever won 95-75 over Seattle on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a victory that vaulted them from eighth to sixth in the WNBA standings. Aliyah Boston, Odyssey Sims, and Kelsey Mitchell combined for 70 points in the win, with each member of that trio surpassing the 20-point mark.

The Fever's victory, coupled with the Sparks' loss to Phoenix that same night, moved Indiana's magic number to clinch a playoff berth to five with six games to play. If the Fever win on Friday, the magic number will drop to three and all but lock up a playoff spot.

But if the Sparks were to win on Friday, they move within a game of the Fever in the standings and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Indiana. Los Angeles is 3-0 against Indiana this season and will be going for the season sweep on Friday night.

Friday's game is a matchup of the third and fourth-leading scorers in the WNBA this season. Mitchell is averaging 20.7 points per game and set a new franchise record for points scored in a single season on Tuesday. Sparks All-Star guard Kelsey Plum is right behind Mitchell in the scoring race, averaging 20.4 points per game and also dishing out 5.9 assists per contest.







