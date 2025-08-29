Postgame Notes: NYL 89, WAS 63

LIBERTY 89 | MYSTICS 63

NEW YORK (24-15) | WASHINGTON (16-23)

AUG. 28, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 18 25 19 27 89

MYSTICS 20 17 12 14 63

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK WASHINGTON

POINTS Harrison (16) Citron (18)

REBOUNDS Stewart (9) Austin (5)

ASSISTS Talbot (6) Clark, Engstler (4)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

For the second consecutive game, five New York Liberty players scored at least 10 points-marking the team's league-leading 16th game this season with five or more players in double figures. The scoring came from Isabelle Harrison (16), Marine Johannčs (14), Emma Meesseman (15), Breanna Stewart (12), and Stephanie Talbot (11).

The Liberty's three-player bench (Gardner, Talbot, Harrison) combined for a plus/minus of +47, marking a 95-point swing compared to the Mystics' bench with -48. Tonight, New York's reserves totaled 35 points, five threes (83.3%), 15 rebounds, and eight assists - a team first and just the sixth such bench performance in the WNBA this season.

New York logged a 65.1% true shooting percentage tonight - pacing the WNBA with six performances reaching that threshold this season.

In her first game since Aug. 10, Isabelle Harrison led the Liberty with a season-high 16 points, shooting 6-of-13 from the field, a career-best 2-of-2 from three-point range, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. She also added five rebounds and two assists. This marked her first time leading the Liberty in scoring and the 15th such performance of her career.

Emma Meesseman recorded 15 points (6-of-9 FG, 1-of-1 3FG, 2-of-2 FT), five rebounds, and five assists. This marked the 14th 15-5-5 performance in her career.

Marine Johannčs finished with a career-high plus/minus of +26 after recording a 14-point (3-of-8 3FG) and five-assist outing across 29:06 minutes as a starter.

Breanna Stewart rose to No. 12 on the WNBA's made free throws leaderboard (1,392), passing Lauren Jackson, as well as No. 7 on the New York Liberty's field goals made list (742), passing Shameka Christon. Stewart finished with a near double-double of 12 points and nine boards in her second game back in the Liberty lineup.

In addition to her 11 points (3-of-4 FG, 2-of-3 3PT) and seven rebounds, Stephanie Talbot dished out a game-high six assists. She became just the ninth reserve player across the league to lead a game in assists this season, and it marked only the third time in her career she has achieved that feat.

The New York Liberty combined to shoot 50.0% (28-of-56) from the floor for the 10th time this season - tied for the third-most performances reaching that mark in 2025.







