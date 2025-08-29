Postgame Notes: MIN vs SEA (8.28.25)

Published on August 28, 2025

Minnesota Lynx News Release







SEATTLE STORM 93 (21-19), MINNESOTA LYNX 79 (30-8)

August 28, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Kayla McBride registered 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting (53.8%) from the floor, going 5-of-8 from three-point range. Tonight marks McBride's seventh game of the season with 20+ points and three+ three-point field goals.

Napheesa Collier totaled 18 points tonight, including going 4-of-5 from the line (80.0%), while also adding nine rebounds (two offensive), two assists, one steal and a block. Collier's four made free-throws put her into fifth all-time in franchise history for free throws made (682), surpassing Sylvia Fowles (680).

Courtney Williams posted 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting (58.3%) from the field, sinking two from deep, while also adding 10 assists and five rebounds (one offensive). Williams now has three double-doubles on the season and marked her thirteenth game this season with 15+ points, three+ assists, and three+ rebounds.

Alanna Smith added eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks throughout the contest. Smith recorded her 25th multi-block game of the season, totaling her season tally to 74 blocks on the season.

Team Notes

Minnesota won the battle on the boards, outrebounding Seattle 37-35. Collier led the way with nine rebounds, including five from Williams and Smith. The Lynx have outrebounded their opponents for three straight games, including tonight.

The Lynx registered 20 assists tonight, putting the Lynx at 38-5 with 20+ assists this season. The effort was led by Williams with 10 assists, and Smith with three assists.

Minnesota outscored the Storm in fast break points (17-12) and tied in points in the paint (30), Collier led the effort with eight points in the paint tonight.

The Lynx served four rejections tonight, led by Smith (2), with Collier and Maria Kliundikova also contributing a block apiece. Minnesota has now totaled three+ blocks in eight of their last 10 games and resides second in the league in blocks per game (4.8).







