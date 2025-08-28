Atlanta Dream and Cash App Partner with ForgiveCo to Eliminate $10 Million in Debt, Moving 3,500 Atlantans Closer to Financial Empowerment

ATLANTA - In a powerful tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s enduring vision for equity and economic justice, the Atlanta Dream and Cash App, in partnership with ForgiveCo, today announced the elimination of $10 million in debt for families across Atlanta. This transformative program, timed to celebrate the anniversary of Dr. King's iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, will directly benefit more than 3,500 recipients, with debts ranging from $500 to $80,000.

The Atlanta Dream proudly carry a name that reflects Dr. King's hope for a better tomorrow. The team's name, selected through a community vote in 2008, highlights the city's connection to King's message and his vision for a better future. Today's announcement not only honors his legacy but also advances his belief that economic opportunity is a cornerstone of justice.

The partnership between the Atlanta Dream and Cash App showcases how truly impactful partnerships are built on shared principles. Together with ForgiveCo, the Atlanta Dream and Cash App will relieve debt for families across Atlanta, removing a major financial burden and providing a path toward stability. This effort is part of a long-term commitment by the Atlanta Dream to invest in the community they serve.

"We believe sports is a catalyst for social change," said Larry Gottesdiener, majority owner of the Atlanta Dream. "And we are proud to stand with Cash App and ForgiveCo to deliver real impact where it's needed most. Together, we're proving that sports teams can be powerful agents for transformation, rooted in purpose and committed to strengthening our communities."

"At Cash App, we believe financial freedom should be accessible to everyone and this moment with the Atlanta Dream exemplifies our commitment to turning that belief into action," said Zack Ashley, Head of Brand Partnerships at Cash App. "Together, we're not just eliminating debt; we're helping to build a future where Atlanta families have the foundation they need to thrive."

"Behind every debt is a real person, a parent, a family under strain," said Craig Antico, CEO of ForgiveCo. "What we do is more than eliminate balances. We give people room to breathe, hope to dream, and the reassurance that they don't have to carry this burden alone."

ForgiveCo worked closely with the Atlanta Dream to identify families in some of Atlanta's most financially burdened communities and selected recipients based on demonstrated need. Through its innovative model, ForgiveCo acquires qualifying debt at a reduced rate and wipes out the whole balance, freeing recipients from financial strain and paving the way toward long-term stability

To celebrate, the Atlanta Dream is hosting a girls' basketball clinic this afternoon at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center in the Adamsville neighborhood of southwest Atlanta, a community directly supported by the debt relief effort. Participants will enjoy skill stations, fun games, and leadership lessons from Atlanta Dream front office staff and players and Cash App executives.







