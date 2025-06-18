Golden State Valkyries Sign Guard Bree Hall

June 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today the signing of guard Bree Hall, who is set to join the team immediately and will wear No. 21 for the Valkyries.

The 20th -overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, Hall brings a championship pedigree to Golden State after winning two NCAA titles with the South Carolina Gamecocks (2022 and 2024). The guard averaged 5.8 points per game across 147 games during her collegiate career at South Carolina.

Hall spent the 2025 preseason with Indiana, where she played 16 minutes against the Brazilian National Team on May 4, scoring nine points and tallying four rebounds in her WNBA preseason debut.

Roster can be found HERE.

The Valkyries are playing at home on Thursday, June 19 against Indiana at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, June 22 versus Connecticut at 5:30 p.m., with tickets available at valkyries.com.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.