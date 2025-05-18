Statement from the Chicago Sky

May 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Sky Chief Executive Officer and President Adam Fox issued the following statement:

"We welcome the WNBA's investigation of allegations of fan misconduct during our first game of the season. We will do everything in our power to protect Chicago Sky players, and we encourage the league to continue taking meaningful steps to create a safe environment for all WNBA players."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.