Statement from the Chicago Sky
May 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Sky Chief Executive Officer and President Adam Fox issued the following statement:
"We welcome the WNBA's investigation of allegations of fan misconduct during our first game of the season. We will do everything in our power to protect Chicago Sky players, and we encourage the league to continue taking meaningful steps to create a safe environment for all WNBA players."
