Dallas Wings Announce Next Week's Chicago Sky Game Is Sold Out

May 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have announced tickets for the May 31 game against the Chicago Sky have been sold out. It marks the third sellout of 2025 for the Wings, and second of the regular season. Tipoff against the Sky at College Park Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

Fans unable to attend the game in person can watch it live locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA. Wings games are available over-the-air for free throughout the state of Texas. Out-of-market fans can catch the game on WNBA League Pass.

Limited tickets remain for the home games following the Wings-Sky matchup, including June 6 against the Los Angeles Sparks, June 8 against the Lynx and June 17 against the Golden State Valkyries.

The Wings are currently in the midst of a four-game road swing, with the Sky contest next Saturday being their next home game.

In addition to the Sky tilt, the Wings also sold out tickets to the preseason contest against the Toyota Antelopes on May 10, and the season opener against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16.

The Wings previously announced a sellout of its Season Ticket Memberships for the second straight year, while establishing a waitlist. Benefits to joining the waitlist include presale access to 2025 WNBA Playoff games and an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to select 2025 regular-season games where inventory is still available. Those interested in joining the waitlist can click HERE for more information.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2025

Dallas Wings Announce Next Week's Chicago Sky Game Is Sold Out - Dallas Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.