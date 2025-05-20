Wings Rally before Falling to Seattle

May 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (0-2) narrowed a 17-point deficit down to three with seven minutes to play but couldn't complete the comeback as the visiting Seattle Storm (1-1) picked up the 79-71 win at College Park Center on Monday night. Paige Bueckers posted team highs of 19 points and eight assists, leading four Wings who scored in double figures on the night.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Seattle Nneka Ogwumike (23) Nneka Ogwumike (18) Skylar Diggins (9)

Dallas Paige Bueckers (19) Myisha Hines-Allen (9) Paige Bueckers (8)

First Quarter: Dallas 26, Seattle 25

The Wings utilized a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Myisha Hines-Allen and NaLyssa Smith.

Dallas fought back from an early seven-point deficit with a 12-4 run, reclaiming the lead and ending the quarter ahead 26-25. Bueckers and Teaira McCowan combined for 13 points to pace Dallas against the Storm's momentum. Subbing into the game at the 4:36 mark, McCowan quickly made an impact on both ends with two defensive rebounds, a block and a layup all in two minutes. With just 24 seconds remaining, Bueckers sank her first 3-pointer of the night from 30 feet to hand Dallas the edge.

Bueckers led the Wings with seven points in the first, going 3-of-4 from the field with two assists and one rebound. Hines-Allen dished out a team-high four assists, creating nine points from assists. Hines-Allen also led Dallas on the boards with three rebounds.

Second Quarter: Dallas 15, Seattle 31

Hines-Allen opened the second quarter with a long-range two, bumping the Dallas lead to three points. On the very next possession, the Wings defense forced a Storm shot clock violation..

Seattle answered with a 25-9 run, shooting 85.7% from 3-point range in the second and going 6-of-7 behind the arc.

Smith led the Wings with five points and two rebounds in the quarter while Bueckers added four points to tally a team-high 11 points for the half. Dallas outrebounded Seattle 20-17 and outpaced Seattle's bench 12-5 through two quarters of play.

Third Quarter: Dallas 20, Seattle 10

Dallas chipped away at a 17-point deficit with an 11-point unanswered run to close the quarter within five points of the Storm. Bueckers jumpstarted the Wings run with a 13-foot jumper, followed by a 3-pointer from Maddy Siegrist. Siegrist hit from behind the arc twice to fuel the Wings through the third.

The Wings defense held the Storm to shooting a game-low of 29.4% from the field and zero 3-point makes. Dallas also maintained its advantage on the boards and on the bench, outrebounding Seattle 13-11 and outscoring the Seattle bench 8-0.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 10, Seattle 13

Both teams struggled from the field in the early goings of the fourth as neither scored until Siegrist broke the stalemate at the 7:47 mark to get the Wings within three, 66-63. Seattle countered with a decisive 8-0 run to bump its advantage back to double digits, 74-63.

The Wings wouldn't go away, however, holding the Storm scoreless for nearly four minutes while closing back within five, 74-69, with 1:21 left. Siegrist and Bueckers combined for the 6-0 spurt. Nneka Ogwumike made it a three-possession game once again before Skylar Diggins put the game away for Seattle over the final 30 seconds.

Siegrist finished with 12 points off 5-10 shooting including 2-4 from deep, while NaLyssa Smith (12) and Teaira McCowan (10) also scored in double figures. In addition to her 19 points and eight assists, Bueckers added five rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes.

The Wings were limited to 37-percent shooting (27-73) including a 21.1-percent clip from three (4-19), but outrebounded the Storm 44-37. Dallas committed 15 turnovers which Seattle converted into 19 points. The Storm shot 41.4-percent from the field, 60-percent from three and committed 12 miscues resulting in 12 Wings points.

Ogwumike posted game highs of 23 points and 18 rebounds while Diggins added 21 points.

The game featured five ties and four lead changes. Seattle held the advantage in points in the paint (38-32) and fast-break points (15-9) while second-chance points were even at 12 apiece. The Wings bench outscored the Seattle reserves 24-5, led by McCowan and Siegrist. Dallas limited Seattle to just 23 second-half points, outscoring the Storm 30-23 over the final 20 minutes.

Next up, Dallas begins a four-game road swing starting at the Minnesota Lynx (2-0) on Wednesday. The game will air locally in Dallas-Fort Worth on KFAA29 and across the state of Texas. For complete local TV coverage click  HERE. Out-of-market fans can catch the game on WNBA League Pass.







