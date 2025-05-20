Sparks Sign Liatu King to Hardship Contract

May 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks organization announced Tuesday it has signed forward Liatu King to a rest-of-season hardship contract. She was selected by the Sparks in the third round (28th overall) of April's 2025 WNBA Draft.

The 6-foot forward averaged 11.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game while shooting 56.3% from the field for Notre Dame in 2025. King ranked 17th in Division I this past season in rebounding average, finishing as a semifinalist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award. The Washington D.C. native played her first four seasons for the Pittsburgh Panthers before transferring to the Fighting Irish for her graduate season. King will wear No. 4 for the Sparks.







