Dream Hold on to Win at Indiana

May 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM (1-1) vs. INDIANA FEVER (1-1)

Game 2 | May 20, 2025 | Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, In

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 31 13 32 15 91

Indiana 23 19 23 25 90

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Indiana

Points Griner (21) Clark (27)

Rebounds Jones (13) Boston (10)

Assists Gray (6) Clark (11)

KEY NOTES

The Atlanta Dream started Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner for the second time this season.

Atlanta's all-time record against Indiana improves to 34-31 overall and 14-20 when playing in Indianapolis, IN.

With her first points of the night, Howard moved into the top 5 in Dream franchise history for total points scored. In just her 105th game, the 2x All-Star and Olympian passed Elizabeth Williams (1,764 points) for fifth all-time.

With her sixth rebound of the night, Griner climbed into the top 20 in WNBA history for total rebounds. BG passed Tangela Smith (2,335) to take sole possession of 20th all-time.

Jones recorded her second consecutive double-double to start the season, posting 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Dream finished the game winning the rebounding (37-32), steals (7-3), and blocks (5-3) battles.

Nia Coffey was instrumental in the win, blocking Natasha Howard's shot in the final seconds of the game.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Jones and Paopao wasted no time, scoring a quick five points to give Atlanta the early lead over Indiana.

Jones continued to dominate in the paint, scoring nine of the Dream's first 20 points.

The Dream held the Fever to a 13-4 run at the 6:04 mark, leading by seven points.

Griner heated up, scoring six points in under 1:30 to extend the lead to 24-18.

Atlanta finished the quarter on a 14-7 run, leading by eight, 31-23.

Q2

Howard opened the second quarter with the Dream's first two points, totaling seven in the period to lead Atlanta.

Griner added four points, bringing her first-half total to 12, just behind Jones, who had 11.

Coffey and Jones each grabbed three rebounds in the quarter.

Atlanta maintained a narrow lead heading into the break, 44-42.

Q3

Howard began the second half on fire, scoring the Dream's first nine points and extending the lead to 53-42. She hit three straight three-pointers, reaching 18 points.

Atlanta went on a 14-5 run, stretching the lead to 14 points.

Howard scored nine in the quarter to lead all Dream scorers.

Gray followed with seven points in 8:08 of play.

Jones added five rebounds, bringing her total to 11.

The Dream notched 32 points in the third, holding Indiana to 23.

Q4

Maya Caldwell opened the final period with a bucket, pushing the lead back to 10.

Griner controlled the fourth, scoring six points.

Both teams traded baskets, tying the game at 1:01 and again at the 21.7-second mark.

Howard sank two clutch free throws to reclaim the lead for Atlanta.

A defensive rebound by Coffey sealed the win.

Atlanta finished with four players in double figures:

Griner (21)

Howard (20)

Jones (19)

Gray (16)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.