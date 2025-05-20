Las Vegas Rolls Past Connecticut, 87-62

May 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT -Led by 22 points from A'ja Wilson and 20 from Jewell Loyd, the Las Vegas Aces (1-1) earned a dominating 87-62 victory over the Connecticut Sun (0-2) on Tuesday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Wilson grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for her 101st career double-double, Jackie Young scored 16 points and Chelsea Gray added 12.

Tina Charles scored a high of 20 for Connecticut.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 24, Connecticut 13)

Behind 6 points from Young, the Aces opened with a 9-0 run and went up by as many as 11 points twice in the quarter. Young led all scorers with 11 in the period, while Charles topped the Sun with 6. The Aces hit 42.9% of their attempts from the field compared to 35.7% by the Sun, outrebounded the Sun 14-8 and outscored the Sun 15-0 in second chance points.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 52, Connecticut 29)

Connecticut cut into the Aces double-digit lead and trailed by 7 points at 7:51 (28-21). However, a 16-2 run by the Aces ballooned their lead to 44-23 with 2:27 to go before halftime. After going just 1-of-4 from distance in the first quarter, the Aces hit 5-of-12 from 3-point in the second. Loyd, who shot 4-of-7 from 3 in the period, finished with 14 points. Charles had a high of 6 for the Sun.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 78, Connecticut 46)

The Aces outscored the Sun 26-17 in the third quarter, which saw Wilson top all scorers with 9 points. No Sun player scored more than 4. The Aces went 3-of-4 from 3-point and 13-of-14 from the line, while the Sun were 1-of-6 from afar and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe. The Aces got their largest lead of the frame from a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Kierstan Bell to make it 78-46.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 87, Connecticut 62)

Wilson was the only Aces starter to play in the final frame, which saw Aaliyah Nye knock down a 3-pointer to lead the team's scoring. Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored a high of 6 points for the Sun.

KEY STATS

With the 25-point margin of victory, the Aces recorded their largest win in franchise history over Connecticut/Orlando Miracle. The previous record was 21 points (99-78) on Aug. 20, 2020. It also far surpassed the previous road win, which was 15 points (93-78) on Sept. 3, 2020.

The Aces shot 27-of-67 (.388) from the field and 10-of-26 (.385) from distance, while the Sun made 22 of their 64 field goal attempts (.344) but dropped to 17.6% (3-17 3pt FGs) from behind the arc.

The Aces held a 41-34 advantage on the glass, including 12-7 on the offensive end.

Las Vegas outscored Connecticut 21-6 on second chance points, while the Sun edged the Aces 34-28 points in the paint and outscored the Aces 11-4 on the fast break.

GAME NOTES

Gray, who dished out 4 assists and now has 1,639 in her career, which ranks No. 7 on the WNBA's all-time assist list. No. 6 is none other than Becky Hammon (1,708).

With her 22 points and 10 rebounds, Wilson recorded her 101st career double-double, which ranks 6th in league history. Nneka Ogwumike is No. 5 with 110.

Wilson has now recorded 76 career games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, which ranks 3rd in WNBA history. Sylvia Fowles ranks No. 2 with 77 and Tina Charles tops the list with 102.

Wilson drew even with Lauren Jackson at No. 6 with 139 games with 20 or more points. Breanna Stewart is No. 5 with 143 games of 20 or more points.

Wilson extended her streak of consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to 53 games- the longest active streak in the league, and tied for the 10th longest in WNBA history, drawing even with her previous longest, set from Aug. 18 2019-Aug. 17, 2021. She is the only player in league history with multiple double-digit scoring streaks of 50 or more games. The current streak dates back to Aug. 8, 2023.

Wilson now has 2,113 rebounds for her career which are the 29th most in WNBA history. Next up on the list is Chasity Melvin in 28th place with 2,117 boards.

Loyd now has 5,561 points for her career and Wilson has 4,835, which rank No. 21 and tied with Kayla McBride at No. 30 in WNBA history. Katie Douglas is No. 20 with 5,563 and Skylar Diggins is No. 29 with 4,864 points.

With her 3-pointer made 11 seconds into the fourth quarter, Aaliyah Nye notched the first points of her WNBA career

Crystal Bradford checked into the game at 3:51 in the first quarter for her first WNBA action since Aug. 8, 2021, and scored her first points with a layup 51 seconds later.

The Aces were without the services of Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

NEXT UP: The Aces return to Las Vegas where they will host the Washington Mystics in their 2025 home opener on Friday, May 23, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game, which tips at 7 pm PT, will air nationally on ION and locally on Vegas 34. Friday also marks the first giveaway night of the season, and the first 7,500 fans through the doors will receive an Aces collectible pin.







