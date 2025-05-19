Aces Game Preview, Notes, Status Update: Las Vegas vs Connecticut (May 20)

May 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - The Las Vegas Aces (0-1) are hoping to pick up a win at Connecticut (0-1) in order to return to Las Vegas with a .500 record ahead of Friday's home opener. The Aces take on the Sun, who also dropped their opening game of the season, on Tuesday, May 20 at 4 p.m. PT in Uncasville, Connecticut, and the game will be broadcast on Vegas 34.

Connecticut owns a 33-24 regular season record over Las Vegas overall. However, since 2022 the Aces have won 7 of their 9 contests against the Sun and carry a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game.

The trio of Chelsea Gray (12 points, 4 assists), A'ja Wilson (31 points, 16 rebounds) and Jackie Young (16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) had strong showings against New York. Jewell Loyd, however, struggled to find the bottom of the net, shooting 2-of-10 from the field and 1-of-6 from distance for 5 points on the night. The 2023 WNBA scoring leader scored in single digits just twice last year and had 15 or more points in 28 of her games, so count the game against New York as an anomaly.

Las Vegas will have Crystal Bradford, who provided a strong spark off the bench in the Aces two preseason games (5.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg), back in the line-up against Connecticut.

The team shot an uncharacteristically low 34.1% overall in its opener. The last time the team struggled to make at least 35% of their shots in a regular season game was a loss to Seattle on June 7, 2024 (.313). In fact, the Aces hit fewer than 40% of their shots in just six games last season and is not likely to do so in back-to-back games. On the upside, the Aces were more accurate from 3-point land, making 34.4% (11-32 3pt FGs) from afar.

After leading for most of their opening game against Washington, including holding as much as a 15-point lead, the Sun was clipped by the Mystics 90-85 at home on May 18. Tina Charles notched her league-leading 195th career double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures in the loss were Olivia Nelson-Ododa with 18 points, while Kariata Diaby, Marina Mabrey and Jacy Sheldon each scored 11 points.

Against Washington, Connecticut netted 43.9% (29-66 FGs) from the field and 21.4% (3-14 3pt FGs) from distance. The Sun also coughed up 21 points on 13 turnovers.

NEXT UP: The Aces return to Las Vegas where they will host the Washington Mystics in their 2025 home opener on Friday, May 23, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game, which tips at 7 pm PT, will air nationally on ION and locally on Vegas 34. Friday also marks the first giveaway night of the season, and the first 7,500 fans through the doors will receive an Aces collectible pin.







