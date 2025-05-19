Las Vegas Aces Make History with Inaugural Fantasy Camp Experience

May 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces are proud to unveil the launch of the franchise's first-ever Fantasy Camp for adults 21+, a groundbreaking experience that brings fans closer to the game than ever before. As the two-time WNBA champions, the Aces are offering the ultimate opportunity for basketball enthusiasts to go behind the scenes of a championship-caliber organization at the forefront of women's professional sports.

This historic event offers adults over 21 a once-in-a-lifetime experience to step into the life of an Aces player. From Aug. 1-3, 2025, participants will immerse themselves in the elite world of professional basketball and experience firsthand what it means to be part of a back-to-back championship franchise.

"The Aces are once again leading the way on and off the court and taking the fan experience to another level" Las Vegas Aces Chief Strategy Officer Blair Hardiek said. "Just as we've redefined excellence in setting a new standard and pushing boundaries, we're now redefining what it means to be a fan, a supporter and a part of the Aces family. We're not just making memories, we're making history. And everyone who joins us will be part of something truly special."

The exclusive group will enjoy a two-night stay at the luxurious Mandalay Bay, which is mere steps from "The House" of Michelob ULTRA Arena, home of the Las Vegas Aces. The camp package starts at $4,950. Participants will take part in a weekend packed with elite-level basketball and unforgettable fan experiences, including:

- Round-trip airfare, accommodation and meals

- Team selection and welcome reception

- Custom Aces practice jersey, shorts and more apparel

- VIP interactions, activations and meet-and-greets

- On-court activities, practices and games at the state-of-the-art Aces headquarters

- Transportation between hotel and Aces HQ

- Choose your role: playing participant or coaching participant

- Personalized highlight video & exclusive photo ops

- Awards presentation

- Autographed memorabilia

- Suite game tickets to Aces vs. Lynx on August 2, featuring exclusive on-court morning activities before the game

- Suite game tickets to Aces vs. Valkyries on August 3, featuring an on-court recognition

"The first-ever Aces fantasy camp is a perfect example of how we are pushing the fan experience to new heights by bringing our community closer to the game, the players, coaches and the championship culture we continue to build here every day." Las Vegas Chief Business Development Officer Jennifer Azzi said. "This is far more than a camp - it's a celebration of how far women's basketball has come and shows how the Aces always want to push for innovation and excellence."

Fantasy camp is designed for fans of all skill levels who want to experience the game from the inside out. It's a unique blend of athletic challenge, team camaraderie and WNBA excellence - all in the heart of Las Vegas.

