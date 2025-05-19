Fever Welcome Dream to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday

May 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

After an impressive performance in Saturday's season-opening win over Chicago, the Indiana Fever (1-0) will look to move to 2-0 on the season on Tuesday when they host the Atlanta Dream (0-1) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It is the first game of a home-and-road series with the Dream, as the two teams will meet again on Thursday night in Atlanta.

The Fever rolled to a 93-58 win over the Sky on Saturday afternoon, the largest margin of victory in a season opener in franchise history and tied for the second-largest margin of victory in any game in franchise history.

Caitlin Clark got her sophomore season off to a stellar start, recording her third career triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Aliyah Boston also had standout debut, tallying 19 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocks. Fellow starters Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard chipped in 15 points apiece, while DeWanna Bonner made WNBA history, moving into third place on the league's all-time scoring list.

The Dream opened their season on Friday night in Washington, where they fell 94-90 to the Mystics. Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the loss, going 6-for-10 from 3-point range.

Atlanta made some significant frontcourt additions in the offseason, adding Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner to a roster that already included a pair of two-time All-Stars in Gray and Rhyne Howard. Jones recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the season opener, while Griner tallied 18 points and eight boards.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream

Tuesday, May 20

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

NBA TV/WALV/Fever Direct

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (1-0)

Guard - Caitlin Clark

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell

Forward - DeWanna Bonner

Forward - Natasha Howard

Center - Aliyah Boston

Atlanta Dream (0-1)

Guard - Te-Hina Paopao

Guard - Allisha Gray

Forward - Rhyne Howard

Forward - Brionna Jones

Center - Brittney Griner







