Atlanta Dream, Cash App and Playa Society Team up to "Pay Some Respect to Women's Sports

May 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Today, the Atlanta Dream and Cash App unveiled a first-of-its-kind WNBA statement court that showcases their shared commitment to empowering female athletes. Designed in partnership with woman-owned streetwear brand Playa Society, the court speaks volumes with "Pay Some Respect to Women's Sports" emblazoned across center court for the Dream's home opener vs the Indiana Fever on May 22 in State Farm Arena. Following the game, the court will be donated to a local youth organization so that young girls can be inspired to chase their dreams like their favorite WNBA team.

In addition to being featured center-court, the empowerment statement will also be featured on the team practice jerseys, and available for purchase for fans through a dynamic fashion-forward streetwear retail collaboration.

Through their partnership, the Dream and Cash App are redefining the traditional sport sponsorship model through a purposeful approach that celebrates women's basketball culture, community, financial equity and women's empowerment.

"Atlanta Dream, Cash App and Playa Society have shared values with a commitment to pushing women's sports forward and this unprecedented court design and retail collection is just the beginning" said Atlanta Dream President & COO, Morgan Shaw Parker. "Paying respect to women's sports is at the heart of this partnership and our goal is to set a new standard for how brands and teams collaborate to elevate girls and women who are earning that respect every day."

Cash App and the Dream will also pay respect to the fans with a special halftime performance, as well as offering Cash App Cardholders 20% discounts on merchandise at State Farm Arena on May 22. Throughout the rest of the season, customers will receive 20% discounts on merchandise and in-arena concessions at Gateway Center Arena when using their Cash App Card.

"The opportunity to place such a bold statement on the court exemplifies our approach to this partnership - pushing boundaries to redefine and celebrate fandom," said Catherine Ferdon, Cash App CMO. "Cash App is thrilled to elevate women's sports and champion financial inclusion while investing in the Atlanta community."

Playa Society was founded in 2018 by fashion designer Esther Wallace to promote representation for women in sports through bold streetwear. Playa Society and Cash App collaborated to create the "Pay Some Respect to Women's Sports" collection, which blends Playa Society's bold streetwear aesthetic with Cash App's vibrant brand palette. Playa Society has partnered with the WNBA since 2021 and the Dream court will be a first-of-its-kind extension of this partnership, taking the bold challenge to the hardwood.

Fans can purchase "Pay Some Respect to Women's Sports" gear at playasociety.com, and select styles at the Atlanta Dream retail store, with prices ranging from $45 to $180. To order a Cash App Card and take advantage of Atlanta Dream cardholder benefits, visit cash.app/card.

The Dream's home opener will air nationally on Amazon Prime and locally on Peachtree TV.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.