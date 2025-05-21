Storm Announce Annual Toy Drive Benefiting Seattle Children's

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm is excited to host its eleventh annual Toy Drive benefiting Seattle Children's. Storm fans can donate new, unwrapped toys during the team's May 30 game against the Atlanta Dream. Doors open at 6:00pm, and there will be donation bins placed throughout the concourse.

This year, Storm veteran, Alysha Clark, who started the Toy Drive with Seattle Children's in 2015, is teaming up with fellow Storm-player Ezi Magbegor to help raise awareness about Seattle Children's and deliver the donated toys.

"The Toy Drive is special because what was once a little seed [in 2015] has continued to be a source of joy and impact for the hospital, the kids and their families," said Clark. "It speaks to the Seattle community, our fans, and the hearts they have to pour into an amazing cause. I'm excited I get to be back here and be part of it again."

This year, in partnership with Seattle Children's, an aspiring sports reporter, Isaac, will have the opportunity to interview Storm players at practice and on May 30 at the game. Isaac is a nine-year-old who was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma at only 17-months old and is now seven years cancer free thanks to extensive treatment at Seattle Children's. Today, this sports aficionado loves to play tennis and baseball, wrestle with his big brother and chase his Bernese Mountain dog around his yard.

"The Toy Drive benefiting Seattle Children's has been a meaningful tradition for over a decade. Not only is this the eleventh year of the drive, but having Alysha Clark back to champion the event with Ezi makes it even more special. Alysha has been a loyal advocate for our patients, with many visits to Seattle Children's over the years," said Christina Burmester, Community Giving, Seattle Children's. "Her return this year brings the effort full circle, as she was a driving force behind the very first Toy Drive. Each donated toy brings much-needed comfort during a hospital stay, and we are incredibly thankful for the Seattle Storm community."

During the 2024 Toy Drive, the Seattle Storm helped raise $10,000 for Seattle Children's and donated over 550 toys through fan contribution and team engagement.

For more information about the hospital's greatest items of need, visit their Amazon wish list. If fans are unable to donate toys during the upcoming game, donating financial contributions for children undergoing medical treatment via the official campaign page is another option.

Founded and run initially by a group of philanthropic women in 1907, Seattle Children's is at the forefront of medical research, working to cure childhood disease and improve outcomes for children all over the world. The organization specializes in meeting the unique physical, emotional, and developmental needs of children from infancy through young adulthood by the outstanding work of its physicians in nearly 60 pediatric subspecialties.

