Las Vegas Aces Set to Host Washington Mystics in Home Opener Friday

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - After launching the 2025 season on the road, the Las Vegas Aces (1-1) will host the Washington Mystics (2-1) in their home opener at 'The House' on Friday night. The game, which tips at 7 pm PT, will air on ION and Vegas 34.

Prior to the game, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young will be presented with commemorative rings from USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley, celebrating their leading the USA to Olympic gold last summer in Paris.

The Aces had a rough start to their season, dropping their season opener to New York after shooting just 34.1% from the field. They shook off the loss, however, with an 87-62 victory at Connecticut.

Wilson is leading the way for the team again this year, posting 26.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Bolstering the Aces offense are Young, who is averaging 16.0 ppg and 3.5 apg, Loyd with 12.5 ppg and Gray with 12.0 ppg and 4.0 apg. Additionally, Kiah Stokes, whose likeness is on a commemorative pin being handed out to the first 7,500 fans through the doors, is averaging 7.0 rpg.

Las Vegas is shooting 36.2% from the field overall and hitting on exactly the same percentage from 3-point range.

After an 0-12 start to an eventual 14-26 season in 2024, Washington has turned the corner to start 2025. The Mystics, who have many new faces on their roster, opened with a 2-0 record before dropping a close 76-74 decision to Golden State in their third game.

The Mystics are led by veteran guard Brittney Sykes, who is averaging career-bests of 26.3 ppg and 5.0 apg, while shotting 42.3% from the floor. Further fortifying Washington's offense are rookies Sonia Citron, 14.7 ppg and Kiki Iriafen, 13.7 ppg and 10.0 rpg, while third-year guard Jade Melbourne adds 11.3 ppg.

The Aces hold a 32-28 regular season edge over Washington, and have won the last four meetings and 6 of the past 10. The teams will meet up three more times over the course of the season, June 26 in Las Vegas and July 10 and Aug. 23 in Washington.

Up Next: The Aces will travel to Seattle (1-1) for a Sunday, May 25 afternoon contest at Climate Pledge Arena. The game, which tips at 3 pm, will be broadcast in the Las Vegas area on Vegas 34.







