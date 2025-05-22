Golden State Valkyries Injury Update

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes sustained a nose injury and exited tonight's game with 3:43 remaining in the second quarter. Hayes is undergoing further evaluation and will not return.
