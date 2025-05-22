Injury Update: Jordin Canada

Injury Update: Jordin Canada

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release


ATLANTA - Following evaluations by Emory Sports Medicine professionals Jordin Canada is expected to make a full recovery from a right knee injury. Canada is anticipated to resume team activities in the coming weeks.
