Injury Update: Jordin Canada

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - Following evaluations by Emory Sports Medicine professionals Jordin Canada is expected to make a full recovery from a right knee injury. Canada is anticipated to resume team activities in the coming weeks.







