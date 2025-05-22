Sky Host Liberty for 2025 Home Opener

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky tip off their 2025 home regular season slate on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. against the New York Liberty. The Sky and the Liberty have each played one game to this point, with Chicago previously opening the season on the road against Indiana.

New York won the 2024 WNBA Championship, with Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot helping the team win its first title. Vandersloot signed with the Sky in the offseason, making this game the first time she's facing off against the Liberty since re-joining Chicago.

In the Sky's first game of the season, they fell to the Fever 58-93. Chicago started Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Atkins, Nurse, Rebecca Allen, Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld all made their Sky debuts in the outing.

With Moriah Jefferson out due to a leg injury, the Sky are left with 11 available players against the Liberty.

After attempting only 14.9 three-point attempts per game last season, the Sky took 27 deep-ball attempts in the season opener. Although they only converted 22.2% of those looks in the opener, expect Chicago to continue making the three-ball an emphasis. Though the results weren't there in the opener, the Sky's primary three-point shooters carry a combined career three-point rate of 34.7%. Last year the league average was 33.8%.

In the Liberty's opener, they defeated the Las Vegas Aces at home, 92-78. Jonquel Jones stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and eight rebounds. Anytime the Sky and Liberty face off, it gives Reese and Cardoso a prime chance to square off against two of the most decorated post players in WNBA history in Stewart and Jones.

New York's offseason addition at point guard, Natasha Cloud, looked like a seamless fit in the opener, notching 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Last year, the Sky went 1-3 against New York.







