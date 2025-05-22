Excitement Brewing for Las Vegas Aces Fans at Home Opener & Throughout 2025

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces, fresh off a 25-point victory over the Connecticut Sun, return home to welcome fans to Michelob ULTRA Arena for their home opener on Friday, May 23. The game, which tips at 7 pm and will be broadcast on ION and Vegas 34, will feature national acts, giveaways, an Olympic ring presentation, and much, much more!

Giveaway for May 23

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Kiah Stokes player pin - the first in a series of five collectible pins that will be distributed throughout the season.

Olympic Ring Presentation

Last summer in Paris, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young helped the USA capture Olympic gold. USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley will be on hand to present the quad with rings to commemorate their second Olympic gold medal.

National Anthem

International recording artist and background vocalist to Will Smith, Tank and many more, Emmy Award winner and singer/songwriter Alli' Starr will be performing the national anthem

Halftime

Las Vegas' premier LED experience, Photon Krew, will perform at halftime. Photon Krew is a high-energy, tech-driven LED dance crew based in Las Vegas. Fusing immersive visuals with world-class choreography, the Photon Krew performers wear custom-built light suits powered by specialized software and programming that create a stunning fusion of light, rhythm, and motion. Each suit is a canvas of light, meticulously programmed by ILDA Award-winning laser and lighting expert Kelly Hamilton, with effects that pulse, flash, and evolve in sync with the music. The soundtrack is curated and arranged by Fernando Quevedo, a veteran show creator and composer, featuring a mix of high-octane edits and original compositions designed to ignite any venue.

New this season at Aces games:

Aces merchandise is now available at The Raider Image locations across Las Vegas, including Mandalay Place, Downtown Summerlin, Miracle Mile, and Harry E. Reid Airport C & E Gates. The Aces Team Shop will now have a location outside of the main lobby of Michelob ULTRA Arena (Mandalay Bay Casino entrance). Fans can now purchase merchandise before going into the main doors. This retail location closes at the end of the 1st quarter.

Aramark and The Las Vegas Aces have worked together during the offseason to bring new and exciting food and beverage offerings to fans attending Aces games at The House. Both the food and beverage kiosks and the permanent locations around the concourse have been given a face lift to provide fans the best experience - cutting down on wait times and making ordering more efficient.

Look out for Aces commemorative cups at concession stands around the arena. A total of three will be released throughout the season - make sure you collect them all!

New audio system - Michelob ULTRA Arena has upgraded its sound system to provide a better listening experience in the arena. The newly installed Panther series from Meyer Sound delivers optimal power and cleaner sound that surrounds the entire bowl.

New LED board - The arena has also installed new Daktronic LED boards in the west "end zone," which will allow for more integrated game stats and data-driven storytelling to complement the main video board in real time.

Celebrations! Fans who are celebrating special occasions at Aces games can purchase in-seat celebrations, an in-seat visit from Bucket$, or video board messages at lasvegasaces.com/celebrate-with-the-aces. Fans can also pick up free "I'm Celebrating" buttons at the Aces ticket table outside of Section 109.

Entry/security - Michelob Ultra Arena has upgraded all metal detectors with Evolv advance sensor technology. This offers faster, more efficient and ADA-compliant screening, which allows all fans, including those using wheelchairs and mobility aids, to utilize all lines to enter the arena more quickly and efficiently.

NEW FOOD ITEMS INCLUDE:

New to the concourse is Sun Bowls, offering freshly made acai bowls, agua frescas and Croffles - sweet croissant waffles with toppings like strawberries, bananas, chocolate and more!

Hungry fans can head to a wide variety of locations on the concourse with options like made to order Mexican (section 220), specialty grilled cheese sandwiches (section 110) and fresh burgers (section 218).

Another new addition is Vivas Las Tenders, serving up delicious Hot Honey Chicken Tenders and a carnival classic - Tornado Twisted Potatoes!

Fans can also quench their thirst at Soda Pop Shop, located at section 117, with specialty sodas with an array of flavors and add-ins.

Aces fans looking for an energy boost can head to section 115 for an assortment of coffee beverages as well as hand scooped ice cream and ice cream floats.

Other new items of note include Korean dogs at Las Vegas Classics (section 123) and an exciting menu of freshly carved sandwiches at the Carvery, located at section 113.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.