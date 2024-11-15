Lynx Legend and Two-Time WNBA Champion Sylvia Fowles Named to 2025 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced today that Minnesota Lynx legend Sylvia Fowles has been named a 2025 inductee.

"I am immensely proud that Syl is being recognized by the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame for her illustrious career," said Minnesota Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve. "Syl is the most dominant center to ever play in the WNBA and was an impossible matchup on both ends of the floor. Syl would outwork you on duck-ins to score the ball, beat you to the spot to deny a post touch, and come across the lane from the help side to send a shot to the fifth row. But the joy she brought to the team, the franchise, and the fanbase every day is what we will cherish forever."

Fowles retired in 2022 following a 15-year career in the WNBA, including eight seasons with Minnesota. Coming out of Louisiana State University, Fowles was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky. Acquired by the Lynx in 2015, Fowles was instrumental in the franchise's 2015 and 2017 WNBA titles, earning Finals MVP honors both years. She appeared in 408 regular season games, averaging 15.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg and 1.77 bpg, and added 14.9 ppg (58.4%), 10.4 rpg and 1.68 bpg in 41 postseason contests. Fowles currently ranks as the WNBA's career leader in field goal percentage (59.9%) and is 12th all-time in points (6,415), second in rebounds (4,006), fourth in blocks (721) and second in double-doubles (193).

The eight-time All-Star was named the WNBA's Most Valuable Player in 2017 and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors four times (2011, 2013, 2016, 2021). Fowles is also a four-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020) with USA Basketball Women's National Team. Her other accolades include earning All-WNBA honors on eight occasions and being named to the league's All-Defensive First Team eight times and All-Defensive Second Team three times.

Fowles' legacy includes her dedication to making an impact in the communities in which she has resided. During her time in Minnesota, Fowles was a strong advocate for youth health and wellness through hosting and participating in various community events and campaigns around her passions of biking and gardening. She was the recipient of the WNBA's Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award in 2022. To honor her, the Lynx created the Sylvia Fowles Altruism Award. Each season the award recognizes a player who exemplifies Fowles' selflessness, kindness, and overall regard for the well-being of others in the community.

Fowles will become the eighth Lynx player to be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, joining Seimone Augustus, Teresa Edwards, Andrea Lloyd, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Maya Moore, Katie Smith and Lindsay Whalen. The Class of 2025 will be enshrined on June 14 at the Tennessee Theater in Knoxville, Tennessee.

