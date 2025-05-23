PWHL Vancouver Names Cara Gardner Morey as General Manager

May 23, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver News Release







NEW YORK AND VANCOUVER - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced today the appointment of Cara Gardner Morey as General Manager of PWHL Vancouver. Gardner Morey joins the league's expansion team following 14 seasons with Princeton Women's Ice Hockey, where she had served as Head Coach since 2017 and built one of the most respected programs in collegiate hockey.

"Cara brings exceptional experience at all levels of the game, a deep understanding of player development, and an unwavering passion for advancing women's sports," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "Her track record at Princeton speaks for itself - instilling a strong culture, recruiting top talent, developing elite athletes, and winning championships. Cara becoming General Manager of PWHL Vancouver is a powerful addition to our league."

Under Gardner Morey's leadership, the Princeton Tigers captured their first ECAC tournament title, won an Ivy League championship, made multiple NCAA quarterfinal appearances, and set a program record with 26 wins in a single season. She is the second-winningest coach in Princeton history.

"I'm incredibly honored to step into the role of General Manager and lead the PWHL team in Vancouver," said Gardner Morey. "It's a privilege to help bring the best women's hockey to one of the greatest cities in the world. We'll build a team that reflects Vancouver's passionate spirit - one that competes for the Walter Cup and becomes part of the city's fabric. I can't wait to get started. Let's build something incredible together, Vancouver!"

Throughout her career, Gardner Morey has played a central role in developing top-tier talent at both the collegiate and international levels. Among the many athletes she has coached are Olympic gold medalists and current PWHL standouts Sarah Fillier and Claire Thompson. She has held coaching roles with Hockey Canada at the U18, Development, and Senior National Team levels, and has also served as a development camp coach with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers for the past four years.

A native of Hensall, ON and graduate of Brown University, Gardner Morey was a two-sport All-American in ice hockey and field hockey. She played professional hockey in the original NWHL and holds a Master's of Education from Arizona State University. A tireless advocate for equity in sport, Gardner Morey has dedicated her career to mentoring the next generation and advancing the visibility and impact of women's hockey.

Gardner Morey will lead PWHL Vancouver into its inaugural 2025-26 season. Following the submission of protected player lists from the inaugural six teams, the league's two expansion teams will be granted a five-day exclusive window to sign a maximum of five players, beginning June 4 at 9 a.m. ET. The 2025 Expansion Draft, presented by Upper Deck, will take place June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET.







