Four Athletes Sign with LOVB for 2026 Season

May 22, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







League One Volleyball has announced four athletes who'll join LOVB Pro during the 2026 season: Alexa Gray, Andrea Mitrovic, Ella May Powell and Jazmine White. Alexa, Andrea and Jazmine are all standouts on the Canadian National Team while Ella May recently made Team USA's 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) long roster.

One of the top outside hitters in the world, Alexa comes to LOVB from Eczacıbaşı Dynavit in Türkiye, where she won two Turkish Cup silver medals and, in 2023, claimed a Club World Championship title. In 2022, she won the same competition with Italy's Conegliano, also claiming A1 and Italian Cup championships and earning league MVP honors that season. With the Canadian National Team, Alexa's won five medals, including gold at the 2017 NORCECA Championships and the 2019 FIVB Challenge Cup. The Lethbridge, Alberta, native played collegiately at BYU in the United States, earning two WCC Player of the Year honors, three AVCA All-American awards and ending her career as the program leader in kills, points and attempts during the rally scoring era.

Andrea is a rising star and outside hitter with the Canadian National Team. From Mississauga, Ontario, Andrea played college volleyball in the U.S. at Buffalo and Arizona State before making her pro debut in the 2020/21 season. One year later, she earned MVP and Best Outside Hitter honors while leading AO Thiras to the Greek Nomikeia title. She's since played in Türkiye, Poland, China and Vietnam. Andrea made her Canadian National Team debut in 2019, winning gold and Best Opposite at the FIVB Challenger Cup. She's won two NORCECA Championship medals with the team and has earned a spot on the VNL roster every year since 2021.

Ella May has quickly risen from a standout college setter to a professional star with a budding U.S. National Team career. Since 2023, she has competed in France's top league. Last season, she helped lead Neptunes de Nantes to a silver medal in the French Cup. In 2024, Ella May made her U.S. Women's National Team debut at the NORCECA Pan American Cup, earning a silver medal. A native of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Ella May had a record-setting collegiate career at the University of Washington. She was a three-time AVCA All-American (2019, 2020, 2021), earning First-Team honors in 2020. She was named Pac-12 Setter of the Year in both 2020 and 2021 and earned AVCA All-Region Player of the Year in 2020. Ella also holds Washington's program record for career service aces.

Jazmine brings a wealth of international experience to LOVB. A key member of the Canadian National Team since 2021, she has competed in the VNL and helped Canada secure bronze medals at both the 2021 and 2023 NORCECA Championships and gold at the 2019 NORCECA Champions Cup. Professionally, Jazmine has played in five countries and most recently won the 2025 French Saforelle Power 6 title with Levallois Paris Saint-Cloud. She also captured league cups with SSC Palmberg Schwerin in Germany (2023) and Fatum Nyíregyháza in Hungary (2019). A Michigan State alum, Jazmine appeared in all 33 matches her senior year, earning the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award and leading the Spartans in blocks per set.

Full team rosters for the 2026 LOVB Pro season will be announced later this summer.







League One Volleyball Stories from May 22, 2025

Four Athletes Sign with LOVB for 2026 Season - LOVB

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.