The Arena League To Take Over Operations Of The Axemen

May 20, 2025 - The Arena League (TAL)

Eau Claire Axemen News Release







Waterloo, Iowa: In a showing of commitment to the league and its playing partners, the good people of Eau Claire, and the sport of football, The Arena League announced today that it will be assuming operations of the Eau Claire Axemen. It is with disappointment that the Axemen Premier Game, this Saturday's game against the Saint Paul Bears, will no longer be played. The team will however begin regular season play on May 31 with the team's first ever road trip to visit the Hot Springs Wiseguys in Arkansas, and then returning home for its first ever game in Eau Claire the following week. League President & CEO Jeff Holmes had this to say, "We have believed in the community of Eau Claire and have enjoyed a great working relationship with the management of the Sonnentag Center for over a year now, and we look forward to hosting a remarkable season."

The news comes within hours of Sonnentag Center terminating the arena lease with the team due to previous team ownership's breach of the lease. "We are pleased as a league to have the structure to take the Axemen and propel the team forward," stated Hall-of-Famer and League Commissioner Tim Brown. "We look forward to hosting all of the regular season games both here in Wisconsin and during the team's scheduled road trips in 2025 and beyond." Tickets remain on sale for all four of the team's home games and all current ticket holders and team corporate partner relationships will be honored. For further information, please contact info@TheArenaLeague.football.

The Arena League is six-team professional football league playing indoors throughout the central portion of the United States from June through August each year. Check www.TheArenaLeague.football for more information.







