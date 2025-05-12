Eau Claire Axemen Sign WR Jordan Barton

May 12, 2025 - The Arena League (TAL)

Eau Claire Axemen News Release







The Arena League Football are excited to welcome Jordan Barton to the squad!

A dynamic WR with championship pedigree, Jordan comes to us as a 2x Pro Champion with Omaha Beef, bringing speed, precision, and veteran leadership to the field. Standing at 6'1 ¬Â and 175 lbs, he's built for big plays and game-changing moments.

Beyond the game, Jordan is a dedicated mentor, running @revolutionary_athletics_, where he helps young athletes develop their skills on and off the field. With experience across the CIF and IFL, a background in political science & history, and aspirations to take to the skies as a pilot, he's a true powerhouse on and off the turf.

Follow him for more: IG: @MrJB_13 & @revolutionary_athletics_ Facebook: Jordan Barton

Get ready, Axemen fans-BIG things are coming!







