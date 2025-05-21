Premier Lacrosse League Announces 2025 Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame Inductees

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced the professional lacrosse players set to be inducted into the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame at the PLL's Throwback Weekend in Chicago, July 11-12 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

Midfielders Paul Rabil, Kyle Harrison, Joe Walters, and attackman Kevin Leveille have been named to the 2025 Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame Class by the Hall of Fame Committee.

"Our 2025 Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame class is defined by a group of trailblazers and playmakers whose contributions to our game are immeasurable," said Rachael DeCecco, Chair of the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame Committee and VP of Lacrosse at the PLL. "These Hall of Fame inductees have not only shaped the game with their excellence on the field, their legacies are woven into the very fabric of the sport - its past, present and future."

Inductees to the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame are nominated by a Hall of Fame committee member and receive a 75 percent majority vote of approval from committee members. Alumni of the Premier Lacrosse League and Major League Lacrosse are eligible for nomination to the Hall of Fame if they played in either, or both leagues for at least five years, and have been retired from professional lacrosse for three years.

Tickets to the PLL's 2025 Throwback Weekend and Hall of Fame Induction in Chicago are available here. To learn more about the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/hall-of-fame.







