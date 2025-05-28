Mammoth Forwards Eli McLaughlin, Zed Williams Make Most of Shortened Seasons

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth's 2024-25 season-ending record of 8-10 showcases a team which had some early-season success before falling into a bit of an injury-ridden slide.

Two of the main reasons the team's O Unit was clicking early and often?

A pair of elite producers in forwards Eli McLaughlin and Zed Williams, who once again joined forces with the likes of Ryan Lee, Connor Kelly, Will Malcom and friends in forging one of the league's most talented group of scorers.

And while the squad's list of healthy, available players dwindled throughout the 18-game regular season, it was clear the Burgundy Boys were filling nets left and right when their top seven or eight options were on the turf mixing it up within the same sessions.

Ending the season ranked fifth and sixth on the team's scoring chart despite appearing in just 12 and 10 games, respectively, both McLaughlin and Williams brought physical playstyles to the LOUD HOUSE and arenas around North America once more.

Eventually tying Connor Robinson with the fourth-most goals on the squad (23 in 12 games played), the man known as "Liger" averaged 3.83 points per game by logging 46 points (23g, 23a) during his shortened season.

Recording five separate hat trick feats throughout his time on the turf, he shined brightest during a pair of four-goal performances in both Rochester, New York (five points: 4g, 1a) and during his final outing of the year in Calgary, Alberta (five points: 4g, 1a).

His most impactful game came in the form of a six-point (3g, 3a) outing as the team captured a 15-9 win over the Desert Dogs. But as an alternate captain, his presence was notable both on the floor and wherever the team went.

Which meant his role was also noticeably absent when the B.C. born talent was forced to step away mid-season, as McLaughlin began his probationary period with the Vancouver Fire Department as he began his professional career off the turf.

Both players left lasting impressions on the squad during their abbreviated stints on the turf - Yet, their exiting patterns couldn't have been more different, as Williams eventually suffered a lower-body injury during a home matchup against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, thus forcing him to opt into season-ending surgery.

Before seeing his season end, Williams was again operating as one of the fiercest right-handed talents in the league. Imposing his will in offensive sets while regularly welcoming and beating double, triple and even quadruple teams while stalling off a penalty kill or creating looks for his teammates, the big-bodied talent reminded fans what it looks like to dominate.

Having produced 33 points (15g, 18a) in just 10 regular season appearances, which should be viewed as nine, as he was injured very early into his tenth game played, he technically averaged 3.33 points per-contest as the second or third look working with Ryan Lee and Connor Kelly, who exploded onto the season with respective, elite efforts.

Matching his teammate McLaughlin with a season-high six points (3g, 3a) during a contest against the Desert Dogs in Sin City, he racked up a trio of hat tricks during his own red-hot start to the season.

Just as effective at moving bodies around the set as he is backing down defenders and finding twine, it became clear quickly that his presence near the crease was missed, as there's simply no replacing a talent, let alone body, like Williams.

They were each obviously missed throughout the remainder of the campaign, as the Mammoth went on to finish their season with a 2-6 record, including a gut-wrenching 14-7 decision to the visiting Desert Dogs during Williams' final game played.

