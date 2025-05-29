Mammoth Defenseman Jordan Gilles Sets New Personal-Best Assist Total in Year Nine

DENVER - Pacing a competitive team's defensive core at the end of a hard-fought season is an accomplishment in itself. Doing it in year nine with the ever-youthful, rarely-hurting youngsters which continue to insert themselves into the team and league makes it that much more impressive.

But for a well-toned, always-conditioned guy like Mammoth defenseman Jordan Gilles, it's become the standard.

Which says a lot about his ability to operate effectively at both ends of the field after No. 23 earned his second-straight Dave Stilley Award by being named the team's Top Defenseman following each of the team's last two campaigns.

Turning in a 12-point (2g, 10a) season following yet another 18 games played for the Richmond, B.C. veteran continues to keep himself available for the organization which drafted him 10 years ago. "Gill Man" may have yielded a few mid-turf-crossing looks to likes of Owen Rahn, Owen Down and friends - but he still made the most of his limited opportunities.

All while setting a new career-high assist total thanks to his 10 helpers throughout the 2024-25 season. Topping the 100 loose ball mark for the third time in his career and for a second-straight season, he trailed only captain Robert Hope on the squad in scoops during another impactful effort for the Burgundy Boys.

Adding 16 caused turnovers while soaking 17 blocked shots, the "Gillionaire" spiced up his already decorated resume while adding to his franchise-best presence, currently ranking sixth all-time in games played (152), fourth in loose balls (769) and fourth in caused turnovers (137).

Just three CTOs away from passing former Mammoth captain Dan Coates for the third-best mark and a mere 14 LBs from surpassing fellow former Mammoth captain John Gallant with the third-most scoops in Colorado franchise history, it's safe to say Gilles has been one of the team's foundational pillars over the last decade.

Set to embark upon his tenth NLL campaign this fall, where will one of the team's longest tenured players land in the history books when his time on the turf is all said and done?

