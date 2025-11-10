Oshawa FireWolves Make Strides in Week Two of Training Camp Presented by Vanguard Athletic Performance

Published on November 10, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

SIX NATIONS - Training Camp resumed for the Oshawa FireWolves this past weekend as they competed in their first exhibition game against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena on the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.

The FireWolves continue to prepare for the 2025-2026 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season and build toward their Home Opener against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 28 at Tribute Communities Centre.

After a productive practice on Saturday, the FireWolves got their first chance to compete against another team as they faced the Desert Dogs on Sunday. With 28 players on the training camp roster heading into the weekend, FireWolves head coach and general manager Glenn Clark is still piecing together the best group of players to make up his 21-man roster for opening night.

In the exhibition game against the Desert Dogs, the FireWolves got out to a fast start and were firing on all cylinders on both ends of the floor. The offense was fast paced with multiple players showcasing great shooting and chemistry. The defense worked effectively as a group and pushed transition every chance they got.

Dyson Williams led the way with 3 goals, and the 2025 NLL Rookie of the Year looks primed for a fantastic sophomore season. Tye Kurtz was also impressive with 2 goals on hard drives to the net. Scoring was rounded out by Corson Kealey, Johnathan Peshko, Colton Watkinson, Ethan Walker, and Kyle Jackson.

Doug Jamieson played the first half in net and shut out Las Vegas in the first quarter. #30 looks poised for another goalie of the year caliber season. Andrew Kidd played the second half and made several great saves as the FireWolves kept the game close.

The game was tied 10-10 with only a few minutes left, but it would be the Desert Dogs who pulled ahead to defeat the FireWolves 12-10 in this exhibition game.

Next up for the FireWolves will be the first time they will step on to the floor at the Tribute Communities Centre with exhibition games on Friday, November 14 against the Halifax Thunderbirds and Saturday, November 15 against the Ottawa Black Bears.

The exhibition game on Saturday, November 15 at 7 pm will be open to the public, and the first 3,000 fans will receive a ticket to the game by bringing non-perishable food to put into donation boxes, provided by Feed the Need in Durham, located inside the entrance to the Tribute Communities Centre.

Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.







