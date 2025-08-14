Colorado Mammoth, KSE Colorado Teams Embrace Community During 2025 Day of Service

August 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - While the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer (MLS) continue to put on a show throughout the summer stretch of their season, this time of the year for each of KSE Colorado's other three squads in the Colorado Mammoth, Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets represents the build-up towards the return of competition inside Ball Arena.

Individual and group training efforts are on the rise as ramp-up sessions and physical activities become more and more engrained into the athletes' daily schedules ahead of the approaching 2025-26 campaign.

So, why not tap some of the members of those organizations - everyone from front office staff to marketing, sales, service employees and beyond - who make the KSE Colorado machine dominate Western sports to lend a few hours while staying active?

Enter the 2025 KSE Day of Service, as hundreds of personnel from the organization embraced communities throughout the 303 sector Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Lending a hand with everything from painting projects to landscaping, highway clean-up and beyond, KSE's burgundy and blue squads were out and about, shaking some hands and posing for photos along the way.

All while getting their hands dirty and helping fellow community members and nonprofits who could really use some support.

The dedicated, hands-on day of service represented a fantastic opportunity for KSE's various teams and Colorado-based entities to stay involved outside Ball Arena and Dick's Sporting Goods Park while giving back to the community that shows up to support their teams year-round.

This year's goal was to engage 400+ full-time KSE Colorado staff and interns in meaningful volunteer work at nonprofit sites throughout the metro area.

Judging by the amount of personnel present during the morning's "Day of Service Rally" inside Ball Arena's Colorado Social space (the very area the Mammoth will execute its 2025 NLL Entry Draft selections next month), it sure seemed like folks were coming out in numbers to assist with projects and events throughout the Denver Metro area.

Graced with some morning refreshments, some team-related swag and quite the motivational march of drumming orders, the vibes were swirling early as individuals were collectively sorted into groups of 4 to 20.

Eventually sent on their way to various areas within and surrounding the Mile High City, it was clear the day was being dedicated to those who help make the LOUD HOUSE (LOUD) on those chilly winter nights.

There's something sincere and warming about taking the time to give back. Getting and staying involved with co-workers, be it folks you see every day or folks from other departments you might not see all the time, has also helped KSE employees create and strengthen bonds over the years.

The sports and entertainment industry centers itself on creating experiences for members of the community. And while a majority of those moments take place inside arenas or at practice facilities throughout our great sporting state, it's these unique opportunities to connect with local fans outside of Ball Arena that perhaps may have the biggest impact.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest updates leading into the 2025 NLL Entry Draft, set to take place September 6, with the opening round streamlining live on NLL+ starting at 11 a.m. MT!







National Lacrosse League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.