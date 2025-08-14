Dane Dobbie Hired as Lacrosse Operations Advisor

August 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks are proud to announce the addition of Dane Dobbie to the Roughnecks staff as Lacrosse Operations Advisor.

"Dane personifies all things Calgary Roughnecks including his character, his demand for excellence, his leadership and his pure understanding and knowledge of the game. We are extremely fortunate and excited to have Dane remain with our organization in this capacity and know that he will be instrumental in our future success." said Calgary Roughnecks General Manager Mike Board. "He joins a Roughnecks lacrosse operations group that has tremendous experience and he will be a great addition to our staff"

"It is an honour to stay on with the Calgary Roughnecks this season in this new capacity," said Dane Dobbie. "This organization has played a defining role in both my professional career and personal life. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its continued success and to help shape the future of Roughnecks lacrosse."

Dobbie, a native of Elora ON, started his NLL career playing 13 seasons with the Calgary Roughnecks after being drafted by the franchise fourth overall in the 2007 NLL Entry Draft. During his time with the Roughnecks, he tallied 889 points in 182 games and became the 13th player in NLL history to reach 1000 career points, and the 7th player in NLL history to reach 500 goals scored. Dobbie went on to play the next three seasons with the San Diego Seals before returning to the Roughnecks this past season. The 38-year-old remains the leading point scorer all-time for the Roughnecks franchise and also holds the record for assists and power play goals.







