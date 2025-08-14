Philadelphia's Premier Sports and Entertainment Venue Begins Transition to Xfinity Mobile Arena
August 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
PHILADELPHIA - As of today, Philadelphia's world-class sports and entertainment venue will operate under its new name: Xfinity Mobile Arena. Xfinity Mobile Arena is home to the Philadelphia Flyers, 76ers, Wings, college basketball, and premier global concerts and entertainment events.
The name change is effective immediately and will be reflected across digital, signage, and marketing materials. Exterior signage will be revealed in early September. All previously scheduled events and tickets remain valid.
