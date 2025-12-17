Wings Take Thrilling Opener over Mammoth

Nick Damude's 59 saves backstopped the Philadelphia Wings on Saturday afternoon as they took an 8-7 win over the Colorado Mammoth in their season opener at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Damude made 36 saves on 40 shots in the second half alone, which allowed Philadelphia's 7-3 halftime advantage to stand up and take them to 1-0 on the season.

The Wings were stellar defensively from the very start, as they allowed Colorado just 19 shots in the first half. Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter on goals by Eric Fannell and Joe Resetarits and, after the Mammoth answered to tie things at 2-2, picked up the next four tallies to make it a 6-2 game late in the second quarter. A further exchange of goals made it 7-3 at halftime.

Colorado scored the only goal of the entire third quarter, as Dylan McIntosh made it 7-4 about five minutes into the frame. McIntosh then made it a two-goal game 1:21 into the fourth quarter, but the Wings had a huge answer when a tally from Phil Caputo 20 seconds later restored the three-goal lead.

The Mammoth continued to chip away at the deficit, picking up two more goals in quick succession near the quarter's halfway point. But Damude stood strong other than that, and the Wings killed off five power plays in the second half to hold on for the win.

Sam LeClair led the Wings in points with a career-high five assists, including helpers on each of the team's first three goals. Dalton Young added four assists; he has had at least four points in three of the four games he's played for the Wings so far. Resetarits and Fannell had two goals apiece, while Caputo, Brennan O'Neill, Evan Messenger and Landen Sinfield each contributed a goal. Sinfield's was the first of his career, coming in his NLL debut.

The Wings withstood a five-point game from Will Malcom, who had two goals and three assists. Dylan McIntosh also added a pair, while Jalen Chaster had the first two-goal game of his career. Ryan Lee scored the other goal for Colorado.

Philadelphia now goes on the road for its next two contests, December 20 at Rochester and December 27 at Ottawa, before returning home to host Rocheter on Friday, January 9 at 7:00 PM.







