Keegan Bal Is Committed to the Process as Warriors' Offence Takes Shape

Published on December 17, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

One of the Vancouver Warriors' mantras this season is to get better every week, and through their first two games, that mindset is yielding results.

At the centre of that growth is Keegan Bal, a longtime driver of the Warriors' team-first philosophy and a catalyst for an offence that is finding its rhythm.

Through two games, Bal has 15 points (5G, 10A), tied for second in the NLL, while helping lead a forward group that looks increasingly connected in Week 3.

The 33-year-old led Vancouver with four goals and four assists against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, but personal production isn't where his focus lies. Bal wasn't pleased with his performance in the home opener against Colorado, but felt he took a step against Las Vegas.

"By no means am I happy or satisfied. I think that we have a lot of work to do in order to play at the level where we want to get to to win a championship, but I think the process is good right now," Bal said.

"Last game, we turned a corner, and we just need to build on that this week, because Oshawa is going to be a whole different test."

The process showed progress against Vegas, as seen in the Warriors' offensive chemistry and execution. The group moved the ball well, set picks with purpose, and quality scoring chances followed.

"I thought we played really well against Vegas," Bal said. "We had quite a few quality chances that game, which is what you want."

A factor in that growth has been the additions of forwards Curtis Dickson and Jesse King, who bring another layer to Vancouver's attack.

With Bal and Dickson operating a two-man game on the right side of the floor, it has opened up, and opponents have been forced to adjust. The pairing has alleviated some of the double and triple teams they've routinely faced throughout their careers, creating more space and options across the offence.

"For both of our games, we've had the ability to beat a man, and the slide might be a little bit later than it usually comes, and I think that's going to help both of us moving forward," Bal said.

They're still getting used to the nuances of each other's games, and Bal is excited about how they'll continue to jell.

Warriors Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky has seen the impact, pointing to the character and competitiveness Dickson and King bring to the group.

"They score in key situations, and they just make everyone around them better. A lot of matchups come off of Keegan because they're playing Curtis, and a lot of matchups come off of Bides [Adam Charalambides] because of Kinger," Malawsky said.

The Warriors pride themselves on being an offence by committee and playing for the guy next to them. That mindset is shared throughout the locker room, where communication and leadership have become early strengths.

As the Warriors prepare for a tough test against the Oshawa Firewolves, Bal is focused on the process and feels he has a lot of work to do to get where he wants to be. His commitment to winning is shaping their offence and their identity.







