Player Transactions

Published on August 14, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have made Qualifying Offer + to Landon Kells, Kyle Killen, Justin Geddie, Drew Belgrave, Jonathan Donville, and Dylan Hutchison as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Ottawa Black Bears have made a Qualifying Offer + to Jeff Teat as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Ottawa Black Bears have made a Qualifying Offer to Cameron Dunkerley as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.







