Player Transactions
Published on August 14, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have made Qualifying Offer + to Landon Kells, Kyle Killen, Justin Geddie, Drew Belgrave, Jonathan Donville, and Dylan Hutchison as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.
The Ottawa Black Bears have made a Qualifying Offer + to Jeff Teat as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.
The Ottawa Black Bears have made a Qualifying Offer to Cameron Dunkerley as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.
Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from August 14, 2025
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Ottawa Black Bears Name Dan MacRae as New Head Coach and General Manager - Ottawa Black Bears
- Dane Dobbie Hired as Lacrosse Operations Advisor - Calgary Roughnecks
- Philadelphia's Premier Sports and Entertainment Venue Begins Transition to Xfinity Mobile Arena - Philadelphia Wings
- Colorado Mammoth, KSE Colorado Teams Embrace Community During 2025 Day of Service - Colorado Mammoth
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.