Late Comeback Falls Short

Published on December 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







The Philadelphia Wings attempted a late comeback but couldn't fully close the gap in a 15-11 road setback to the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday night.

Rochester scored the game's first three goals and never really looked back, eventually opening a 5-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Wings were never able to get closer than a pair of goals the rest of the way. The Knighthawks led 7-4 at halftime and 11-6 after the third quarter before the Wings scored five times in the final frame, including the last two tallies of the contest.

Philadelphia went 3-for-5 on the power play, had 77 shot attempts to Rochester's 72, won the loose-ball battle 77-65 and the faceoff battle 23-31, but the Knighthawks had 54 shots on frame to the Wings' 47.

Dustyn Birkhof scored the first two goals of his NLL career in the contest, slotting himself among four Wings who scored a pair of goals apiece. Joe Resetarits and Eric Fannell each had two goals and three assists for five-point contests, while Sam LeClair had two goals and one assist. Brennan O'Neill led the Wings in overall scoring with a six-point night on one goal and five assists, and Blaze Riorden and Liam Patten each contributed one goal. O'Neill also led the Wings in shots on goal with ten and co-led in loose balls, also with ten. Nick Rowlett handled all the faceoff duties, recording 10 loose balls along with his 23 faceoff wins.

The game featured 50 combined penalty minutes between the teams, including what's believed to be the first goalie fight in the history of the current Wings franchise when Nick Damude and Rylan Hartley squared off late in the fourth quarter. Both goaltenders gave way to their backups at that point, as Deacon Knott finished the final 3:15 and made one save.

It should set the stage for a fun rematch in the Wings' next home game, which comes against Rochester on January 9. In between, the Wings have another road contest next Saturday night at Ottawa at 7pm.







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 28, 2025

Late Comeback Falls Short - Philadelphia Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.